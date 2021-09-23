By Abd Al-Rahman Al-Alyan

Editor-in-Chief

Sixty years is a long time for any business, but for the newspaper business, especially in today’s climate, it is a lifetime. A remarkable lifetime. When my father, Yousuf Saleh Al-Alyan, started Kuwait Times in 1961, his mission was straightforward: Provide the English-speaking community with a reliable source of news and information about Kuwait.

He also understood that journalism, at its heart, is about bearing witness, and in the 60 years since Kuwait Times published its first issue, we have borne witness to historic developments, extraordinary achievements, and the darkest days. We survived and continue to survive and will bear witness to the brightest future of our beloved Kuwait.

On September 24, 1961, my father set out to record and report Kuwait’s daily news, and in doing so, he and the newspaper became an important part of Kuwait’s history. Sixty years later, I continue to uphold my father’s mission – not only with Kuwait Times, but also with the Kuwait Journalists Association, of which he was a founding member.

Growing up, journalism was an important part of our family life, a great source of insight and information about Kuwait, the Arab region and the wider world, which shaped our daily discussions. I feel lucky and blessed to have grown up in a family for whom news was as important as our daily meals. There has never been a greater need than now for reliable journalism, and Kuwait Times strives to combat misinformation and false facts with its long-established practice of professionalism, dedication and hard work.

Looking back over Kuwait Times’ long history, I feel proud to continue my father’s legacy, serving Kuwait by chronicling its most important moments and recording its history.