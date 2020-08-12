The ever-changing life

By Abdellatif Sharaa

What makes our existence on earth interesting is that ours is a dynamic and ever-changing life. One must adapt to constant changes according to the everlasting cliché, which is “always expect the unexpected”. Life sometimes calls for ignorance – ignoring persons, ignoring acts and ignoring talk, and this makes one resort to getting accustomed to smart ignorance, because not everything deserves your attention.

God created people from water and clay. Some had more water than mud so they turned into rivers, while some had more mud than water and turned into stone. It will be smart that you create a small hole in your life in which you dump mistakes of your friends, and it is important to forget where the hole is so you do not go back to it when a dispute erupts.

If you look deeply in what goes in life, you may find that happiness is not the spouse, kids, friends, travel, luxury or homes. Happiness as a whole is in your contact with God and your dealings with Him. Train yourself on referring to God so the connection remains between you and God. We must realize that most of the comfort is not keeping an eye on others, and half of good manners is not to interfere in what is not your business, and half of wisdom is silence.

Who is among us who does not have a sad story within him – a person who suffered from others who they loved and may be still suffering, and a person who became tired of sacrificing without getting the fruits of it! A person who cries every day for persons who left this world; a person who suffers from being a stranger even while being among members of his family!

There are those who may find themselves among the abovementioned lines – this is “dunia” (the current temporary life on earth), and that is why it is called “dunia”. Just take a deep breath and say “thank you my Lord”! It is amazing how the chicken lays a cheap egg but fills the space with clucks, while a fish lays thousands of very expensive caviar and remains silent – the wisdom here is keep silent and let your achievements speak.

How beautiful it is when strangers become friends by fate, and how difficult it is when friends become strangers all of a sudden! No one will be humble unless he is self-confident, and those who are boastful know that they have an inferiority complex. You can own everything that you desire in this life, but remember that one day you will leave it the same way you arrived: with nothing.

