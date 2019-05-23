KUWAIT: The PR and media manager at the manpower authority Aseel Al-Mezyad said the authority started subjecting expats in some jobs such as teaching people with special needs to professional tests as a condition for renewing their residency visas.

Mezyad said the aim of this project is to develop new methods to examine the professional efficiency of expats working in around 20 professions. She added the practical and theoretical tests will allow more for Kuwaitis to work in the private sector and provide highly-skilled workers. – A Saleh