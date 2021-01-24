KUWAIT: An informed source at the Public Authority for Manpower said conditions for canceling work permits of absconding workers will be reviewed. Al-Anbaa Arabic daily quoted the sources as saying that among the conditions is that the company’s file should not be suspended at the authority and the work permit must be valid, in addition to having no cancellation request for the worker. The company must also issue a decision to terminate the worker’s contract. The sources said only if all these conditions are present will the authority issue a decision to cancel the work permit, and in turn the residency will be cancelled too.