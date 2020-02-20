Temporary power cuts expected in several areas around Kuwait

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: Some areas in Kuwait might experience temporary power cuts in the coming few days as the Ministry of Electricity and Water is carrying out a comprehensive maintenance plan for power stations to boost the grid’s production capacity in parallel with population increase. According to a statement the ministry made available to the press yesterday, power cuts are expected to occur from 8:00 am to 11:00 am for five days in the following areas: Mangaf, Um Al-Haiman, Fahad Al-Ahmad, Hadiya and Mahboula in Ahmadi Governorate, Salmiya and Hawally in Hawally Governorate, Faiha, Kaifan, Mansouriya, Mirqab and Ghernata in the Capital Governorate, as well as Omariya, Rabiya and Ferdous in Farwaniya Governorate.

Disabled employees

The parliament’s committee for disabled people’s affairs approved several amendments on the disabled rights’ law, panel member MP Khalil Al-Saleh said yesterday, adding that one of the amendments excludes disabled citizens from the social securities law in regards to retirement, allowing employees to receive a full pension after serving for 10 years as long as the pension’s amount does not exceed KD 2,750 a month. “We approved giving the right to the disabled or those who care for them to apply asking for a reduction of two working hours a day for employees with medium or sever disability, and one hour a day for employees with mild disabilities,” he added.

Retirement

The Interior Ministry has started calling high ranking officers who reached 60 years of age in order to prepare them for referral to retirement, sources said, adding that this step comes on the heels of recent promotions that saw several Colonels promoted to Brigadiers. “One Brigadier has already been asked to retire,” said the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. This comes as the ministry looks to ‘inject new blood’ especially amongst supervisory staff, the sources explained, further suggesting that many of the current assistant secretaries and department directors will be replaced.