Tehran summons Kuwait envoy to protest about ‘anti-Iran’ meet

CHABAHAR, Iran: A handout photo shows Iranian seamen saluting the Russian Navy Neustrashimyy-class frigate “Yaroslav Mudry” moored at this Gulf of Oman port city during Iran-Russia-China joint naval drills on Friday. – AFP

GENEVA: Iran summoned Kuwait’s envoy in Tehran yesterday to protest about Kuwaiti officials meeting a representative of a “terrorist group” and hosting an “anti-Iranian” meeting, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement on its website. The ministry did not provide any more details about the group concerned or about which Kuwaiti officials had met the group’s representative.

“These kinds of actions are clear interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a violation of the principle of good neighborly relations and friendly statements from Kuwaiti officials,” the Iranian foreign ministry’s representative for the Gulf said, according to the statement.

Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said on Friday that Iran could carry out “provocative actions” in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere in that region in the future despite a period of relative calm, Tensions in the Gulf have mounted since attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major strike on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks.

“I think they’re going to continue to perform provocative actions over there… and I think they’ll look at every opportunity they can to do that,” Modly told Reuters, without giving a timeline or details. “There’s nothing that suggests to me, short of a regime change there, that you have a different tone set from the leadership, that would suggest to me that they’re going to stop doing what they’ve been doing,” he added.

Since May, the Pentagon has sent 14,000 additional troops to the region to deter Iran, including an aircraft carrier. Modly suggested that US reactions to Iranian actions could take away from the Pentagon’s focus toward priorities like countering China. “As they start creating mischief over there… our reaction is we send an aircraft carrier over there for 10 months,” he said. “What does that do to our carrier readiness? It degrades readiness the longer it’s over there.”

Modly’s warning on future actions coincides with China, Iran and Russia beginning joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. Waters around Iran have become a locus of international tension, with the United States exerting pressure for Iranian crude oil sales and other trade ties to be cut off, mainly through extensive sanctions. The Gulf of Oman is a particularly sensitive waterway as it connects to the Strait of Hormuz – through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes – which in turn connects to the Gulf.

Asked if he expected Iran to lash out in the region as a result of internal protests, Modly said he had not seen intelligence on that. Demonstrations against a hike in fuel prices turned political last month in Iran, sparking the bloodiest crackdown in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic. About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest, three Iranian interior ministry officials told Reuters.

The four days of joint naval drills come at a time of heightened tensions since the United States withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May last year. “The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity… and its effect will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated,” Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said on state television.

Tahani added that the drills included rescuing ships on fire or vessels under attack by pirates and shooting exercises, with both Iran’s navy and its Revolutionary Guards participating. State television showed what it said was a Russian warship arriving at Chabahar port in southern Iran and said the Chinese will join shortly, calling the three countries “the new triangle of power in the sea”.

“The aim of this drill is to bolster security of international maritime commerce, combatting piracy and terrorism and sharing information… and experience,” the flotilla commander said. “Us hosting these powers shows that our relations have reached a meaningful point and may have an international impact,” he added.

Japan said Friday it would send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the region, but will not join the US-led coalition. Tokyo will send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two patrol aircraft, chief cabinet secretary and government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters. The move is “Japan’s own measure aimed at peace and stability in the Middle East as well as ensuring safety of Japan-related vessels,” he said, noting that 90 percent of crude oil Tokyo imports were from the region.

The Japanese patrol activities will not be deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the global oil trade passes and where the US-led coalition operates, a defense ministry spokesman told AFP. The Self-Defense Forces (SDFs) will operate in the high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, he said.

Meanwhile, a rocket attack in Iraq killed a US civilian contractor, raising fears yesterday that violence could escalate in the protest-hit country already engulfed in its worst political crisis in decades. Washington recently promised “a decisive US response” to a growing number of unclaimed attacks on its interests in Iraq, which it blames on pro-Iran factions. US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and imposed crippling sanctions.

Baghdad – which is close to both countries – risks being caught in the middle. A barrage of 30 rockets was fired at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad, around 2220 GMT Friday, a US official told AFP. “One US civilian contractor was killed and several US service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded,” said the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State group. A direct hit on an ammunition depot caused secondary explosions, and four more rockets were found in their tubes in a truck at the launch point, the US official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Federal security forces, Shiite militia units and IS sleeper cells all have a presence in Kirkuk province, which is claimed by both Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region and federal authorities. Following the attack, “an escalation is possible but it is far from certain”, said Iraq expert Fanar Haddad at Singapore University’s Middle East Institute. “More importantly, anyone pushing for an escalation in (Washington) DC will have to contend with (President Donald) Trump’s aversion to increased military engagement in the Middle East.”

The attack comes as Iraq is gripped by its biggest anti-government street protests since the US-led invasion of 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Protesters, many of whom grew up in the post-Saddam era, have vented their anger at a government they consider inept, corrupt and beholden to neighboring Iran. Violence has claimed about 460 lives, most of them protesters, and left some 25,000 people wounded, but rallies and sit-ins have continued.

Demonstrators yesterday blocked a road to an oil field in Nasiriyah, in southern Iraq, halting production for the first time since protests started in early October. If sustained, such shut-downs could have a major impact in OPEC’s second largest producer, which depends on oil exports averaging 3.6 million barrels a day. The protests forced the resignation of the Iraqi government nearly a month ago. Since then, Iran and its local allies have pushed to select the next prime minister, sparking more anger and threats by the president to quit.

The political unrest has coincided with an increase in rocket and mortar attacks against American interests in Iraq. Ten attacks since Oct 28 have left several Iraqi military personnel wounded and one dead and caused damage around the US Embassy in Baghdad’s ultra-secure Green Zone. Five rockets hit Al-Asad air base on 3, just four days after US Vice President Mike Pence visited troops there. More than a dozen rockets hit the Qayyarah air base in northern Iraq in November.

In Friday’s attack, a Kirkuk provincial security official told AFP, “the shots were very accurate. The attack was aimed precisely at the area where the Americans are located, near the meeting room”. A US source has said pro-Iran factions in Iraq are now considered a more significant threat to American soldiers than IS, whose sweeping offensive in 2014 saw Washington deploy thousands of troops to the country.

Reflecting this concern, “a convoy of 15 American vehicles each carrying armor and weapons” recently arrived at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to an Iraqi security official. US diplomatic and military sources have told AFP of their growing frustration with the recent attacks. They say they rely on their Iraqi partners to play a “de-conflicting” role between American forces and the Hashed al-Shaabi, an umbrella organization for paramilitary groups largely made up of Iran-backed Shiite militias. That is a complicated task, as the Hashed has been ordered to integrate with the regular security forces, but many of its fighters continue to operate with a degree of independence. – Agencies