KUWAIT: An Indian repair technician was killed yesterday after he fell from a window cleaning winch between the buildings of the ministries of social affairs and commerce at the ministries complex. The incident happened only one day after a ceiling collapse at the site of a mosque under construction killed three Egyptian construction workers in Nahdha. Following up on this case, the Egyptian minister of manpower Mohammed Saafan issued immediate instructions to the manpower office at the Egyptian consulate in Kuwait to obtain compensation and due wages of the three workers as well as that of the two injured workers. He also ordered shipping the three bodies back to Egypt and expressed condolences to their families, said the ministry’s official spokesperson Haitham Saaduddin.

Policemen assaulted

A Kuwaiti man was arrested by security guards outside Farwaniya governorate’s security directorate when he insulted and assaulted them for preventing him from driving into the building, said security sources. The sources explained that on showing up at the gate, the man kept honking and shouting that he had received a traffic ticket and that he wants to enter. When he was denied entry, he insulted and assaulted the policemen on guard. The man is facing charges of slandering and assaulting a public servant on duty.

Automatic renewal

The manpower authority’s official spokesperson and public relations and media manager Aseel Al-Mazyad said renewal of national labor permits is done automatically without checking with the authority, noting that this measure has been in effect since Dec 2018 with the aim of facilitating the procedures citizens working for the private sector have to go through.

Meanwhile, the manpower authority’s deputy director for the national manpower sector Iman Al-Ansari said in implementation of the Cabinet resolution number 1439/2018, citizens with two-year post-secondary school certificates who apply for national labor support allowances will not get it unless they attend a one-year training course, while those with lesser certificates will not get it unless they attend two-year training courses, adding that the new measures will take effect by the beginning of April.

Residents protest

A number of Wafra residential city residents yesterday protested outside the public authority for housing welfare, demanding the immediate completion of public services in the area, paying their rent allowances and the sums deducted for infrastructure. Informed sources said the housing authority’s public relations manager Omar Al-Rowayyeh arranged a meeting between the protestors and the authority officials to discuss the demands.

By A Saleh