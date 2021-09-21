By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) yesterday unveiled its latest strategy to usher in a “new golden age of tourism” in Kuwait. During a press conference held at the Kuwait Towers, redevelopment plans for 11 projects were announced following the approval of a KD 250 million capital increase by the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Chief Executive Officer of TEC Abdulwahab Al-Marzouq and members of the leadership team revealed the company’s new strategy to become a world-class provider of leisure and entertainment experiences in Kuwait. Speaking at the press conference, Marzouq outlined the company’s path forward to revive the golden era of tourism in Kuwait and become one of the leading developers and operators of family entertainment experiences in the region.

“This is the most ambitious transformation in the company’s 40+ year history, which lays out concrete plans for the redevelopment of 11 anchor projects. Today, we are setting the course for a new era for the recreational and leisure sector in Kuwait. As part of the new strategy, we will pursue calculated growth and expansion; modernize, redevelop and reposition existing facilities; and diversify our assets to offer new world-class experiences to everyone in Kuwait,” Marzouq said.

“The new strategy is both ambitious and achievable, backed by concrete plans and an approved capital increase of KD 250 million by the Kuwait Investment Authority. Through the provision of immersive experiences, fit for the new age, TEC aims to play a leading role in enabling the tourism ecosystem in Kuwait and serve as a role model for the country’s public sector transformation. This is also in line with the 2035 vision with a focus on human capital development and economic diversification,” he added.

TEC revealed redevelopment plans for 11 key facilities across five verticals – park and family entertainment, hospitality, recreational clubs, highway rest areas and waterfront marinas. More specifically, TEC unveiled plans for the redevelopment of three key projects to be executed in the first phase – Nuwaiseeb rest area, Ras Al-Ardh Club and Messilah Beach.

TEC also unveiled plans for the redevelopment of its other facilities as part of the second phase, including Shaab Park, South Sabahiya Park, Salmiya Yacht Club, Abdaly rest area, Salmi rest area, Egaila Beach, Khairan Resort and the Touristic Park.

Marzouq assured prices of tickets to the new facilities will be affordable for everyone. “We are not only focusing on making profits, but we also aim to provide the people of Kuwait with new modern leisure and entertainment activities. We have already started executing some of the projects that will be completed a few months from now,” he pointed out.

The new projects will positively contribute to Kuwait’s socioeconomic development through human capital development, job creation and growing tourism demand. They will be developed around a financially sustainable business model following rigorous planning and financial viability studies.

The new strategy is centered around a new people- and customer-centric approach as the company seeks to strengthen collaboration and stakeholder engagement to foster win-win partnerships, change perceptions and rebuild trust. Guided by a performance-driven culture, TEC unveiled its new values of pride, people centricity, inclusiveness, innovation, creativity and respect for the local culture.

TEC currently operates the following 13 facilities: Kuwait Towers, Khairan Resort, Messilah Beach, Egaila Beach, the seafront, Shaab Sea Club, Ras Al-Ardh Sea Club, Yacht Club, Fahaheel Sea Club, Green Island, Touristic Park, Swimming Pool Complex and Cable Park.