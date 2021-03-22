KUWAIT: Amid expectations that the health ministry will start vaccinating employees in the education and university sectors, the education ministry renewed its call for teachers and school employees to register on the vaccination platform. This coincided with a health ministry announcement that the percentage of those from the teaching and administrative departments who registered on the platform reached 50 percent of the total number of employees the education ministry had given, Al-Jarida Arabic daily reported yesterday.

Educational sources said the health ministry told the education ministry that employees at government and private schools have priority in receiving the vaccine, as they were included with frontline workers who are currently being inoculated. Meanwhile, health sources said the health ministry will start vaccinating those in the education sector next week, including teachers, administrators, technicians, laborers and others, in addition to employees of universities and the higher education ministry, estimating their number to be over 100,000.