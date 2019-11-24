Teachers slam outgoing education minister, urge PM not to reappoint him

Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Teachers Society (KTS) and Kuwait University teaching staff syndicate jointly sent a letter to HH the PM Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah urging him not to retain Hamed Al-Azmi as minister of education in the new Cabinet, as his tenure has been the “worst ever”, according to the letter. The letter called for appointing the most suitable person instead and explained that Azmi’s tenure was dominated by chaos, favoritism and failure in educational development issues. The letter said Azmi’s decisions and policies were contradictory and led to a state of instability without any well-studied visions or plans.

By B Izzak and A Saleh