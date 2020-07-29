KUWAIT: Taxis are seen after they were allowed to resume operations yesterday. – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: Kuwait entered phase three of a five-phase return to normal life yesterday, with curfew restrictions eased to be from 9 pm to 3 am. Taxis were also back on the roads yesterday after more than four months of suspension as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, they are only allowed to carry one passenger.

The Municipality also extended opening hours of malls to be from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm with the start of the third phase. Under this phase, government and private offices can operate at up to 50 percent capacity. Resorts, hotels and furnished apartments were also allowed to reopen. The Cabinet will review the curfew hours in its first meeting after the Eid Al-Adha holidays.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s aviation regulator said on Monday that all preparations are firmly in place as the country looks to open its airport for commercial flights this week after a four-month hiatus. A bilingual guidebook, which can be viewed on social media platforms, has been designed to provide travelers with a solid understanding of the health protocols and safety measures that need to be followed during their journeys, Saad Al-Otaibi, the chief of an ad hoc committee looking into the matter, told KUNA ahead of the August 1 airport reopening.

As more countries require incoming passengers to provide negative COVID-19 test results, he said travelers should register their flight details online at www.kuwaitmosafer.com in order to schedule an appointment for their coronavirus diagnostic tests.

A smartphone app has also been launched in a bid to simplify travel procedures for passengers, the official added, reminding them to adhere to strict health precautions including wearing facemasks and following social distancing rules. Kuwait International Airport will resume commercial flights from Saturday as part of a three-phase plan, starting with no more than 30 percent capacity. – Agencies