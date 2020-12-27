KUWAIT: Taiba Hospital announced yesterday that it is awarded the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA) for the fourth term in a row, reaffirming its standards of excellence in healthcare and continued investment in its medical services at par with international levels of quality in the field. Taiba Hospital was first accredited by JCI in 2010 and has successfully maintained this accreditation throughout the past decade.

JCI is the recognized global leader in Healthcare Accreditation, measuring the quality of care provided, safety of patients, management and the approach in providing a streamlined medical service. JCI provide an independent, objective assessment of quality achievement, patient care and safety in a hospital setup.

Taiba Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Lama Al-Fadala, said: “JCI has been a supporting force in this journey towards excellence. I am proud to be part of a relentless team of Caregivers putting our patients first and ensuring our patients receive the best of our healthy operations’.” Al-Fadala added: ” Our resilient Caregivers efficiently conducted the virtual survey, following a cycle of local and International governance, delivering best practices and standards, to continue to align our policies and procedures with data driven decision making.

Chief Quality Officer at Taiba Hospital, Dr Aysha John, who has led the hospital during the last four JCI surveys said, “This sustained achievement is the result of hard work and the consistent endeavor of our caregivers and a visionary management. She congratulated the entire workforce in completing a decade as a JCI Accredited hospital”.

The Orthopedic department of Taiba Hospital also got recertified by JCI for a second term as Center of Excellence in ‘Total Knee Replacement and Lumbar Decompression and Fixation’, recognizing the highest quality of care ensured by the Orthopedic Department, headed by Dr Waleed Altnaib and Dr Huthayfah Bin Nekhi.

Dr Aysha said’ the hospital achieved an overall compliance rate of 98 percent in JCI Hospital standards survey and specially thanked Dr Jamil A J Qaddoumi, Medical Director and Carlo A Perino, CNO and the entire workforce of Taiba Hospital for maintaining such high standards even during this difficult phase of COVID-19 pandemic.

She concluded saying, “JCI Accreditation is a journey and not a destination. In that journey, Taiba Hospital will continue to deliver quality care and excellence to our patients and plans to maintain all it’s recognitions including ‘JCI Accreditation’, ‘CAP Accreditation’, ‘Baby Friendly Hospital Award’ and will strive for center of excellence programs in other specialties as well in the next decade.