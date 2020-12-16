KUWAIT: Taiba Hospital was recognized at the International Hospital Federation Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Program for its response action plan along with over 100 hospitals from 27 countries. Taiba Hospital received the recognition badge after a thorough review of an international review committee consisting of 16 industry experts from the healthcare industry.

Recognized hospitals of the International Hospital Federation Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Program are featured in an extensive international media campaign honoring hospitals and health service providers worldwide in their fight against COVID-19.

Taiba Hospital procedures included the following:

Triage and examination using pathological identification of cases, signs and symptoms, temperature measurement at all hospital entrances.

Separating suspected cases from other patients and preventing them from being together in waiting rooms.

Provide isolation rooms to isolate suspected patients.

Commit to personal protective equipment and hand hygiene.

Continuous sterilization and cleaning throughout the hospital in line with international standards.

IHF Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lavater said the outstanding work in response to the pandemic is transforming the future of healthcare. “One of our motivations in creating this recognition program is to highlight the diversity and agility of the hospital industry in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced hospitals to develop, implement and adopt new ways to operate and many of these changes have accelerated positive transformation in the delivery of care.”

The International Hospital Federation Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Program is sponsored by the Ashikaga – Nikken Group and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).