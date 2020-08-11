KUWAIT: The Palestinian ambassador to Kuwait, Ramy Tahboub paid a courteous visit Tuesday to the manager of the Arab Fund for Social and Economic Development, Abdullatif Al-Hamad on the occasion of his tenure following a 35 year career he spent in serving Arab causes and development.

During the visit, and in the name of the President if the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, Tahboub extended gratitude for Al-Hamad contributions in serving Palestine and its cause throughout his career during which Palestine, in general, and Jerusalem in particular were on top of his priorities.

Tahboub also presented a special trophy in appreciation for Al-Hamad efforts.

On his part, Al-Hamad thanked Tahboub and expressed that he would always remain ready to serve the Palestinian cause and people.

Notably, President Abbas had also honored Al-Hamad by the Jerusalem Star accolade on December 9, 2013 in appreciation of his great contributions in serving Palestine, its people and the Arab Nation.