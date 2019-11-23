Tabtabaei returns to Kuwait to attend mother’s funeral

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem (right) condoles former MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaei during his mother’s funeral at Sulaibikhat cemetery yesterday. — Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

Former MP thanks Amir on arrival; will turn himself in and seek pardon

KUWAIT: Fugitive former MP Waleed Al-Tabtabaei attended his mother’s funeral yesterday at Sulaibikhat cemetery, which was also attended by a number of current and former lawmakers. Informed sources said Tabtabaei’s mother passed away on Thursday in Turkey, where she had been visiting her son. She had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit there, which is the reason why Tabtabaei did not return earlier with fellow former MP Fahd Al-Khannah to turn himself in.



“I thank HH the Amir for allowing me to attend my mother’s funeral, which is characteristic of him,” Tabtabaei said on arrival at Kuwait airport on Friday. Sources said Tabtabaei will turn himself in to authorities to serve a 42-month prison sentence handed by the court of cassation over charges of breaking into the National Assembly. However, Tabtabaei intends to file a petition to get an Amiri pardon, similar to what Khannah did.



In addition, well-informed sources said more former MPs indicted in the same case will similarly return to Kuwait soon, including former MP Jamaan Al-Harbash. Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizen Mohammed Nayef Al-Doussary, who was also sentenced to 42 months in prison over charges in the same case, arrived in Kuwait yesterday to turn himself in and file an amnesty petition.

By A Saleh