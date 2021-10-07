DUBAI: Kuwait’s pavilion at Dubai Expo, the first world fair in the region, organized on Wednesday workshops demonstrating the country’s sustainability efforts, including measures it has taken to limit greenhouse gas emissions. These workshops are highlighting Kuwait’s “path towards sustainability”, chronicling the nation’s history of solar energy projects, the first of which came to light in 1970, said Basem Al-Meslem, an engineer at Kuwait’s electricity and water ministry.

A separate workshop by Khaled Nasser, another ministry engineer, revolved around measures Kuwait has taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions, a main climate policy action. The country’s geographical landscape, coupled with meteoric advances in technology, are very conducive to the use of solar power as a renewable energy source, the workshop showed. To meet soaring power demand, Kuwait has completed the first phase of its Shagaya renewable energy complex, a marquee project seen as the cornerstone of renewable energy plans.

To the sounds of traditional Kuwaiti music, the Television Group, a troupe of traditional Kuwaiti dancers and musicians, delighted large crowds visiting Kuwait’s pavilion on Wednesday. Filling the air with joy, the performers received a rapturous applause from the diverse group of onlookers at the global exhibition, hosted by Dubai until the end of March 2022. – KUNA