KUWAIT: Well-informed sources at the Public Authority for Manpower said the annual ban on laborers working outdoors during the hot summer will go into effect starting June 1 and will last until the end of August – a period during which working outdoors will be banned between 11 am and 5 pm. The sources added that the Manpower Authority has urged all employers to respect these timings, adding that the teams will begin inspection tours during the ban period.