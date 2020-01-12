Sultan Qaboos bin Said

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Al-Asimah (Capital) Governor Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah expressed his sincere condolences over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, stressing that the demise is a loss for the Arab nation. In a press statement on Saturday, Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah said the Arab nation lost a sincere Arab leader who devoted his life for his country and nation.

“The late Sultan has a great position in our hearts,” the governor said, voicing his full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman, its government and people. The Arab world lost one of the wise leaders who had outstanding roles in the history of the Arab world and in reviving the Sultanate as well as promoting the friendly ties between Oman, and all Arab and foreign countries, he noted.

The governor offered his condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as well as the Omani people. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of Sultan Qaboos with mercy in Paradise and bring solace to the Sultanate.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen also expressed his condolences over the passing of Sultan Qaboos to the Omani royal family and the Arab and Islamic worlds. The OIC chief prayed that Allah Almighty may grant them solace and maintain the security and stability of Oman. In a separate statement, he congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on being named successor, wishing him the best of luck in his new role to sustain Oman’s development.

In the meantime, the Arab League announced that its flag would fly at half-mast for three days on the demise of late Sultan Qaboos. In a statement, the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit expressed sorrow over the demise of the late Sultan, describing him as a “rare ruler.” He stressed that the late Sultan has always played positive roles in Arab diplomacy, adding that he received great respect and appreciation on a global level.

Meanwhile, Arab Parliament Speaker Meshaal Al-Salami mourned Sultan Qaboos, stressing that the Arab nation has lost a historic leader who had a prominent role in building and reviving the Sultanate of Oman. Salami pointed out that Sultan Qaboos has led a lofty renaissance, which he has established in 50 years since he assumed the reign of power. The Omani Royal Court announced on Saturday the passing away of Sultan Qaboos after a long and illustrious career and life. – KUNA