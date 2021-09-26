KUWAIT: Police have launched a suicide investigation into a man’s death after he allegedly jumped from the window of his office building in Kuwait yesterday. Firemen, paramedics and police had headed to the scene in response to an emergency call reporting that a law office employee jumped from the window of the 12th floor office. The victim, an Egyptian man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on the scene. Further investigations are in progress.

Injury in fire

A woman was critically injured after jumping from the second floor of a Mahboula building during a fire. Firemen evacuated residents and put out the blaze. A major and a corporal were injured and taken to hospital, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at auto repair garages in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Saturday night, prompting Jleeb, vocational Ardhiya, Mishref and backup centers to respond. The fire covered an area of 1,000 sq m. It was put out and no injuries were reported. In the meantime, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Fahad Al-Ahmad house. Mangaf firemen responded and put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Fatal crash

A man died and another was critically injured in a collision between two lorries reported in the early hours of yesterday morning on Road 6.5. Firemen extricated both the deceased and the injured men from the vehicles and handed them to paramedics, Kuwait Fire Force said. An investigation was opened into the accident.

Two held with drugs

Police arrested two men with possession of 50 kilograms of synthetic marijuana, 20 grams of hashish and two grams of heroin, the interior ministry announced yesterday. Meanwhile, the ministry said that Nuwaiseeb customs officers confiscated 1.5 kg of heroin and 5.4 gm of shabu, in addition to 359 cartons of cigarettes, in two different cases yesterday. Customs officers found the heroin and shabu hidden in a truck that arrived at Kuwait via the Nuwaiseeb border. In a separate case, an officer suspected a vehicle on its way out of the country, so he searched it and found 359 cartons of cigarettes. A passenger cannot carry more than two cartons of cigarettes. The cigarettes will be sold in an auction.