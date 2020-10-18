KUWAIT: Sudan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulmunem Al-Ameen meets Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Sudan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulmunem Al-Ameen praised the humanitarian aid Kuwait offers to countries in need, especially the efforts it exerted lately in Sudan. In a meeting between the diplomat and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer yesterday, he expressed his deepest thanks to the medical and relief aid Kuwait offered lately to Sudan through KRCS. Ameen praised the “deep-rooted and historic” relations between Kuwait and Sudan.

Dr Sayer said that KRCS is always ready to consider any service for people in need in Sudan, in coordination with Sudan’s Red Crescent, endorsing the distinguished ties between both nations. All humanitarian aid offered to Sudan come in response to the instructions of the Kuwaiti political leadership to offer rapid rescue to people in need all over the globe.

Since the outbreak of Sudan’s floods, KRCS rushed to offer urgent aid, sending airplanes loaded with food, medications, and tents to the damaged regions. Dr Sayer also during the meeting explained all forms of humanitarian aid offered by the society inside Kuwait and abroad. – KUNA