IMF staff’s concluding statement of the 2020 Article IV Mission

KUWAIT: Subdued oil prices and output are weighing on near-term growth prospects and external and fiscal balances. The current conjuncture and the exhaustible nature of oil underscore the need to diversify the economy and ensure adequate savings for future generations. While large financial assets, low debt, and a sound banking sector underpin Kuwait’s resilience, the recent run-up in spending has worsened the fiscal position and eroded liquid buffers. Without a course correction, the fiscal and financing challenges would intensify and the window of opportunity to proceed at a measured pace would narrow.

The Kuwaiti authorities have embarked on financial and structural reforms to boost private sector growth and employment of Kuwaitis. They are undertaking reforms to improve the business climate, strengthen competition, reduce the role of the state in the economy, deepen capital markets, and foster the development of small and medium enterprises. The needed fiscal adjustment however is proving difficult due to opposition to reducing the public wage bill, subsidies, and transfers, or introducing new taxes. To build broad support, the adjustment should be: (i) designed in a growth-friendly and socially equitable manner; (ii) supplemented by reforms to cut waste, improve the quality of public services, and strengthen government accountability and transparency; and (iii) accompanied by a vigorous communication campaign.

The IMF mission highly values the candid discussions with the authorities and expresses its gratitude for their hospitality and excellent cooperation.

Recent Macro-Financial Developments

Nonoil growth strengthened in 2019, but lower oil prices and output are weighing on the oil sector. Nonoil growth was propelled by strong government and consumer spending, the latter on the back of a credit recovery. Oil output however is expected to contract by 1 percent, broadly in line with the OPEC+ agreement. Taken together, this would bring overall growth to about 0.7 percent in 2019 from 1.2 percent in 2018. The current account surplus is estimated to have narrowed to 81/2 percent of GDP in 2019 on account of lower oil exports. Inflation rose to 1.1 percent, reflecting higher food and transport prices and slower housing rent deflation. While the consolidated fiscal balance improved in FY2018/19, the underlying fiscal position weakened. The nonoil balance excluding investment income fell by about 6 percentage points of nonoil GDP as government spending rose significantly. It grew by almost 25 percent in dinar terms from FY2016/17 to FY2018/19, mostly in hard-to-reverse expenditure categories. The public wage bill has grown by about 6 percent annually (despite low inflation) over the same period, as the government was compelled to absorb new graduates into the already oversized public sector. To make room for new labor force entrants, the retirement age for civil servants was lowered by 5 years, widening the state pension fund’s actuarial gap to about 45 percent of GDP. Fiscal financing needs have remained large. The consolidated balance after mandatory transfers to the Future Generations Fund (FGF) and excluding investment income amounted to a deficit of about 8 percent of GDP in FY2018/19. With the new debt law awaiting parliamentary approval, the government has been unable to issue debt since October 2017. Instead, it has continued to rely on the General Reserves Fund (GRF) for financing. Kuwait’s financial assets continued to grow, but readily available buffers declined. According to the mission’s estimates, assets of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) surpassed 410 percent of GDP by end-2019, as the FGF continued to receive mandatory transfers from the government and generated strong returns on its assets. However, the continued drawdown from the GRF for fiscal financing reduced its estimated total and liquid balances to 56 and 24 percent of GDP by June 2019. Credit has rebounded thanks to supportive prudential and monetary conditions. Credit growth accelerated, spurred by Central Bank of Kuwait’s (CBK) decision in late 2018 to increase ceilings on personal loans and supported by favorable monetary conditions. The CBK skillfully deployed various monetary policy instruments to support lending to the economy while maintaining the attractiveness of the dinar. As the Fed Funds rate rose in 2018, the CBK kept its policy lending rate unchanged (except in March), raising only the repo rate (a benchmark for deposits). While the CBK skipped the first two U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2019, it followed suit after the October cut. As a result, bank lending rates have remained broadly unchanged since 2018. The banking system remains sound. The system-wide capital adequacy ratio (CAR) reached 17.6 percent in September 2019, and banks have plentiful short-term liquidity. Nonperforming loans net of specific provisions stood at 1.2 percent, while loan-loss provisioning is high at 229 percent. Net interest income has declined due to a narrowing spread between bank lending rates and the cost of funds. Equity markets outperformed. Equity markets have staged a recovery since mid-2016, in part benefitting from portfolio inflows thanks to the inclusion of Kuwaiti equities in the FTSE Russel and MSCI EM (expected in 2020) indices. MSCI Kuwait surged 29 percent in 2019, compared to 15 percent for MSCI GCC and MSCI EM, with market capitalization reaching an all-time high of US$35 billion in December 2019.

Macroeconomic Outlook and Risks

Subdued oil prices and output are weighing on near-term prospects

Growth is expected to strengthen, but lower oil prices and uncertain output cloud the outlook. The mission’s projections are built on oil prices declining from $62 per barrel in 2019 to about $56 per barrel in 2023 and remaining broadly unchanged thereafter. The mission has assumed a small increase in oil output in 2020 consistent with the extension of the OPEC+ agreement through the year. Supported by government spending, employment, and credit growth, nonoil GDP could expand by 3 percent in 2020 and accelerate to 31/2 percent over the medium term. With oil exports broadly flat and imports rising, the current account surplus would dissipate over the projection horizon. Inflation is expected to increase to 1.8 percent in 2020 as housing rents start to recover. Credit is expected to accelerate, and further capital inflows are likely. As growth strengthens and capital projects come on stream, credit growth could pick up, supported by ample bank liquidity. The MSCI inclusion in May is expected to bring in about $3.5 billion inflows (2.3 percent of GDP), of which $2.6 billion would be passive inflows. Risks to the outlook are to the downside, mainly from delays in reforms and a sustained drop in oil prices. Delays in fiscal reforms would further amplify fiscal financing needs while slow progress on the structural front would dampen growth. Weaker-than-expected global growth, including due to escalating trade tensions, could drive oil prices lower. If so, the OPEC+ agreement may linger longer than expected, and the oil output recovery projected after 2020 may not materialize. A sustained drop in oil prices would generate unfavorable macro-financial dynamics, with weakening fiscal and current account balances and widening financing needs. Heightened security tensions and a challenging geopolitical environment in the region could weigh on confidence, investment, and growth.

Fiscal and financing challenges would intensify without a course correction Fiscal measures envisaged by the government in the near-term are modest. Given the challenging context, the government is focusing on measures that are under its control and do not require legislative changes. It has identified a menu of streamlining options, which include: (i) closing loopholes in various social transfer programs, (ii) reprioritizing capital expenditure, and (iii) reducing waste, including by improving procurement. It also plans to raise nonoil revenue by: (i) introducing the long-planned excise on tobacco and sugary drinks, (ii) repricing government services, and (iii) strengthening revenue collection, especially utility payments. Against this backdrop, the government’s financing needs are projected to grow rapidly. The consolidated fiscal balance would turn from a surplus of 51/2 percent of GDP in 2019 to a deficit of a similar magnitude by 2025. After compulsory transfers to the FGF and excluding investment income, this would give rise to average annual financing needs of 20 percent of GDP or, cumulatively, some KD55 billion ($180 billion) over the next 6 years. Covering such large financing needs will present a challenge. Under the current arrangement with respect to the FGF and without recourse to other financing sources, GRF’s readily available assets would be exhausted in less than two years. Total KIA assets however would continue to increase. The government is hopeful that parliament will approve the new debt law this fiscal year, which is reflected in mission’s projections. This should pave the way for the government to resume domestic borrowing almost immediately and tap international markets next year. Borrowing would help reduce drawdowns from the GRF allowing it to last longer. Assuming no legal restriction on borrowing, to finance the remaining gap, government debt would have to rise to over 70 percent of GDP in 2025 from 15 percent in 2019. While Kuwait’s very strong credit rating can underpin external borrowing and ample bank liquidity can be tapped through domestic issuance, the borrowing envelope over the medium term would be unprecedented.

Policy Discussions

A. Ensuring Long-Term Fiscal Sustainability The mission underscores the urgency of adjustment to put the fiscal position on a sounder path. The looming depletion of liquid GRF assets is a symptom of the fiscal position being too weak to meet savings obligations with respect to the FGF. The mission estimates that larger transfers than currently set aside in the FGF would be needed to ensure equally high living standards for future generations. Even under an estimation approach that allows the current generation to run a somewhat higher deficit (i.e., consume a higher share of oil wealth), the nonoil balance in FY2025/26 would fall about 16 percentage points of nonoil GDP short of the level needed to ensure adequate savings for future generations. The mission therefore calls for a well-paced fiscal adjustment over the medium term to close this intergenerational savings’ gap and reduce financing needs. The mission proposes an adjustment path that would close the intergenerational savings’ gap in 10 years. Under such scenario, total spending would decline to about 75 percent of non-oil GDP (from 100 percent now) – a level broadly consistent with that experienced during 2000-10. The proposed adjustment would weigh on growth, but the effect would dissipate over time as higher investment and structural reforms to unlock the private sector’s potential bear dividends.

Curtailing the public wage bill over time. To achieve this, the availability and attractiveness of public sector jobs should be reduced by more closely aligning public sector wages with those in the private sector and containing future wage growth. Harmonizing the public wage grid structure, fostering merit-based compensation, and reducing the very high public-private wage premia would generate sizeable savings. It would also incentivize nationals to seek opportunities and create jobs in the private sector, thereby boosting competitiveness and productivity.

Phasing out generalized subsidies and reforming transfers. At almost 71/2 percent of GDP, fuel, electricity, and water subsidies and transfers are large. In addition to being costly to the budget, subsidies encourage excessive consumption and investment and disproportionately benefit the rich. Utility prices should be raised to cost recovery levels and various transfers rationalized through consolidation and strict eligibility enforcement. Doing so would result in savings and more efficient use of resources. Targeted cash transfers should be introduced in parallel to offset the adverse impact of reforms on lower-income households.

Increasing growth-enhancing public investment and improving its efficiency will be essential for closing infrastructure gaps with GCC peers and raising the long-term growth potential. This would also help counteract the drag on growth from fiscal consolidation. Higher capital spending should be accompanied by reforms focused on improving project selection, planning, and implementation.

Introducing a 5-percent value added tax (VAT) would broaden the tax base, yield stable revenue, help upgrade tax administration capacity, and contribute to a deeper understanding of the input-output structure of the economy. This would also bring Kuwait in line with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates which have recently implemented the tax as part of the GCC-wide agreement.

Broadening the coverage of the profit tax and introducing excises on luxury goods. In addition to generating revenue, extending the business profit tax coverage to domestic companies would level the playing field and encourage FDI. Excises on luxury goods or, alternatively, a personal income tax on high earners would contribute to a more socially-balanced adjustment mix, helping increase its acceptance among the middle class.