KUWAIT: People in Kuwait were caught off guard yesterday by a sudden dust storm that dropped visibility under 500 meters in some areas, powered by winds that exceeded 70 kilometers per hour in speed, and coupled with an unusual spike in temperature at this time of the year as the maximum reached 44 C at Kuwait International Airport.

In addition, the strong winds, which resulted from a low pressure, brought with them swarms of locusts that were seen in several areas across the country. The weather is expected to improve in the early hours of today morning, with temperatures dropping back to the low 30s, according to Kuwait Meteorological Center. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat