KUWAIT: The education ministry has refused to renew residency permits of nearly 200 Egyptian teachers whose residencies expired while they were abroad, reported Al-Anbaa Arabic daily. Sources said the Kuwait Embassy in Cairo received 200 letters from teachers and administrators whose residencies have expired and they want to renew them, but the education ministry said it does not have the authority to renew residencies of those who are out of the country, and the decision is in the hands of the interior ministry.

Meanwhile, a joint committee formed between the teachers association and education ministry is no longer working after reaching a dead-end with regards to several lingering issues. The teachers society suspended negotiations until further notice.

Kuwait welcomes ceasefire in Libya

Kuwait welcomes the recent announcement of the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Libyan sides at the conclusion of the fourth session of the Joint Military Commission, under the auspices of the United Nations, a Foreign Ministry official said on Saturday. The official commended the efforts made to reach the deal, particularly the UN, represented by its envoy to Libya.

The official expressed hope that the sides commit to the deal, thus paving the way for negotiations that lead to a political resolution, which ensures the safety, security and territorial integrity of the country and aspirations of its people.