By Ben Garcia

Recently, I lost my civil ID and had to apply for a new one. In the past, a police report was necessary to get a replacement ID, but the Public Authority for Civil Information has waived this requirement. The original passport (plus a copy) and a copy of the lost civil ID is enough.

But first I had to take an appointment by visiting the PACI website www.paci.gov.kw. From there, I was redirected to the Meta platform, where all services are displayed. First-time users have to register on the Meta platform. It will ask you for your civil ID number, mobile number, civil ID serial number and email address. Failure to register means you will not be allowed to proceed further. Once registered, click on personal services.

If an applicant cannot access the Meta platform for any reason, the solution is to visit the PACI headquarters in South Surra. There, you can get an appointment from offices of private companies stationed in front of the building. These companies help people with the required paperwork, including securing an appointment, typing forms, photocopying and more. They charge KD 3 for booking the appointment.

At PACI, take your appointment paper, original passport and copy and the copy of your lost civil ID. Take a token number from the reception and head to the counter when your turn arrives. It takes only a few minutes to process the application, depending on the number of applicants on that day. The desk officer will give you a form to fill in your full name, mobile number and email address.

A copy of this form will be given to you as proof of applying for a new civil ID. The fee for replacing a lost ID is KD 20, which can be paid online through the PACI website.

Citizens and residents can also download the civil ID app, Kuwait Mobile ID, which shows your valid civil ID and is accepted now in all government offices and border points.