Stepfather beats his daughter for coming home late

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti in her twenties accused her stepfather of assaulting her. He said that he did it to punish her for coming home late. The woman submitted a medical report which showed that she had bruises on her face and shoulder which she said were caused by her stepfather. Police are investigating the matter.

Syrian to be released

A Kuwaiti vouched for a Syrian who was found with a police vest and an axe in his car. The citizen told criminal detectives that the items belong to him and the Syrian was only test-driving the car. The Syrian will be released soon.

Brother beaten

A Kuwaiti lodged a complaint against a man, accusing him of beating his brother and breaking his leg. The citizen gave police a medical report stating his brother sustained a compound fracture in his left leg. The deputy prosecutor general labeled the case as a felony and detectives were asked to arrest the suspect.

Swindled by family

A Kuwaiti accused his relative of swindling him of KD 8,000. The relative made him believe he will be a partner in a sheep trading project, but he ended up using that money to travel to an Asian country instead. When the Kuwaiti texted his relative, the relative denied receiving any money from him. Police have charged him with fraud and he will be arrested on arrival.

Motorcycle robbers

Two men on a motorcycle stopped a Bangladeshi leaving a co-op and robbed him of KD 630 before escaping. The victim lodged a complaint at the police station. – Al-Rai