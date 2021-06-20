KUWAIT: Chief Executive Officer of stc Maziad Al-Harbi on behalf of stc, honored the members of the Tarahom Volunteer Team in appreciation of their vital role and continuous contribution to the community. The recognition came in a message of gratitude during a recognition ceremony, highlighting the team’s successful achievements over different initiatives that brought the two organizations together over the past years.

On this joyous occasion, Harbi commended the actions taken by the Tarahom Volunteer Team’s management through a heartfelt speech in which he acknowledged the series of campaigns and teams that stc collaborated with. The collaborative partnership aided in successfully implementing stc’s Ramadan campaigns in 2020 and 2021, as well as the Kuwait desert clean-up ‘Subiya’ initiative. To commemorate the volunteers for their humanitarian acts during the special occasion, stc distributed certificates to acknowledge all their hard work and dedication.

stc released a statement indicating that this step stems from the Company’s commitment and strategy to support the Kuwaiti society through various humanitarian and goodwill initiatives. This also reflects the strong and successful relationship shared between the two organizations in driving the community and preserving the local environment.

In this regard, stc stated that it had recently launched a community-based campaign titled, “Today_We_Can”, in collaboration with the Tarahom Volunteer Team, for the second year in a row. The campaign consisted of two different initiatives that focused on spreading joy and happiness to the hearts of various members in the local community throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The company also partnered with the Tarahom Volunteer Team in the “Let’s Clean” campaign. The initiative was marked as the largest of its kind desert clean-up in Kuwait and took place in the Subiya area during the beginning of the winter camping season. The event was considered a significant one as the Subiya area serves as a prime destination for families for camping and experiencing a range of leisure activities.

stc, as well as several small to medium sized enterprises, governmental institutions, private companies, and volunteers, participated in the Tarahom Volunteer Team’s Subiya initiative to properly dispose of all waste materials left in the desert. Collectively, 1,375 participants managed to collect over 10 tons of matter that was placed in over 2,500 waste disposal bags.

Meanwhile, Danah Faisal Al-Jasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “While leisure activities are essential to achieving a healthy lifestyle balance, we must not lose sight of the importance of preserving our environment and reducing the output of harmful waste. Having said that, we are determined to support our society through various humanitarian initiatives, which is where the Tarahom Volunteer Team’s role comes into play by organizing and implementing such activities in collaboration with stc.”

Jasem extended stc’s gratitude and appreciation towards the Tarahom Volunteer Team for the effort they placed forth to successfully achieve the objective set out under stc’s Ramadan campaign. Additionally, she thanked the team for their leading role in organizing the desert clean-up initiative, and for their resilient dedication towards making the local community a better place.

Jasem concluded that the recognition ceremony, attended by stc’s CEO, reflects the core values that stc stands by with the aim of achieving sustainable and effective results. stc will continue to organize initiatives, participate in activities, and launch campaigns that empower the community and support a sustainable lifestyle despite the unprecedented circumstances faced today.