stc recognizes Interior Ministry for stand during curfew period

KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, recognized, in a gesture of appreciation, the strenuous efforts and diligent organization made by the Ministry of Interior and Kuwait police force since the COVID-19 outbreak.

In appreciation of the critical and vital role, stc’s Corporate Communications team, led by Danah Al-Jasem, with the presence of her team members Ahmed Al-Shayji and Ahmed Al-Nowaibet, visited several check points throughout Kuwait to honor the men and women in uniform. The initiative was carried out in cooperation with the Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior to express stc’s gratitude for the solid dedication throughout the seven-month curfew period, which ended the beginning of this month.

To commemorate this occasion, stc produced a video dedicated to the initiatives carried out by the Kuwaiti police and public security force, which included highlights from stc’s public relations team’s field visits to several security points located in different areas around Kuwait. The production featured Kuwaiti poet, Saher, who used gentle and expressive words to convey the true appreciation for the frontline officials, who are the real heroes of this difficult period.

stc’s Corporate Communications team members Ahmed Al-Shayji and Ahmed Al-Nowaibet with Interior Ministry officers.

Kuwaiti poet Saher.

Danah Al-Jasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “This initiative comes as an additional step in the range of activities launched by stc since the Coronavirus outbreak in support of the relentless efforts made by State officials to overcome current challenges. It goes without saying that stc, as well as other members of the private sector, will stand by the Kuwaiti society and continuously support government institutions during challenging and prosperous times.”

She added, “On behalf of the team at stc, I would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our frontline heroes that include ranking officials and police officers at the Ministry of Interior for placing their lives on the line to serve and protect the residents of Kuwait. Even though curfew restrictions have been lifted, their critical role in preserving the health and safety measures in Kuwait does not go unnoticed.”

Jasem concluded, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, stc launched a series of humanitarian activities aimed at supporting Kuwaiti residents. The company also focused on granting its customers with greater accessibility to its distinguished offerings and promotions by upgrading its digital platforms to permit a safe and convenient user experience, in line with the stc’s strategy to enable digital transformation.”

It is worth mentioning that stc launched several community related initiatives in the past period that include distributing 5,000 vouchers, to returning citizens and at Ambulance Centers to front-liners, during the company’s field visits to welcome back citizens and show appreciation to paramedics. This initiative was within the framework of stc’s “Stay Safe” campaign, which also included the distribution of 25,000 free prepaid lines to travelers returning to Kuwait.

stc also distributed iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan. The meals were sent to paramedics across Kuwait as part of the company’s ‘Ramadan Lives On’ campaign as a sign of appreciation to paramedics for their great efforts in taking care of residents during the challenging period. The company also worked side by side with the Ministry of Health to facilitate seamless data transfer, and to import statistics and updates relevant to COVID-19 onto stc website.

In its final statement, stc urged residents to adhere to the safety protocols issued by both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior, following the government’s decision to practice social distancing and avoid direct contact with individuals, that may lead to the spread of infection, to overcome the pandemic.