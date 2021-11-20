KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) and its soccer tournaments in the 2021-2022 season for the eighth consecutive year.

The signing ceremony of the official sponsorship took place at stc’s Headquarters at Olympia Tower and was held in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Youssef Al-Sabah, President of KFA, and engineer Maziad Alharbi, CEO of stc, as well as executives joining from both parties. The sponsorship of the upcoming season includes the Kuwait Premier League, the Division One league, the Super Cup, and the Amir and Crown Prince Cups may God bless and protect them, coupled with stc’s active participation in promoting and achieving another successful season.

On this occasion, Sheikh Ahmed commented, “Once again, we would like to welcome the Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, one of the leading companies in Kuwait and the region, as the official sponsor of the Kuwait Football Association championships for the eight consecutive year. We are confident that continuing this strategic partnership will help support the local sports scene by fostering a healthy competitive spirit amongst all the Kuwaiti football clubs.”

He added, “We highly value the support, assistance, and capabilities that stc brings to the table, aiding us in presenting a professional platform to host championships that reflect the caliber and quality of our sports activities while instilling good sportsmanship.”

Sheikh Ahmed also pointed out that the stc Premier League brings together Kuwait’s 15 football clubs to compete amongst themselves for the championship title. Through the league, the points scheme will determine the clubs that remain in the league and the clubs that will participate in the second-tier division league based on their performance.

On his part, Alharbi commented, “We look forward to witnessing more friendly competition in the 2021-2022 season, and are keen to support both sports and the Kuwaiti youth. Following a difficult period due to the onset of the pandemic, we are confident that the teams will continue to perform outstandingly and compete to their best abilities to qualify for the winning titles.”

Alharbi said, “stc affirms its continuous support towards the Kuwaiti community through various initiatives and activities. This vision stems from the Company’s strategic approach to empower the younger generation and back entrepreneurs in their quest to introduce world changing ideas, hence stc’s role in offering an array of pioneering solutions to members of the community and businesses alike.”

Alharbi concluded, “By implementing our strategy to enable digital transformation in Kuwait, we have been able to position stc as a leading company within the field of innovative technology. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on seamlessly providing our valued customers with access to a wide range of innovative services and digital solutions that suit their diverse lifestyle needs.”

With regards to sponsoring the activities of the Kuwait Football Association, Alharbi expressed that stc was keen to participate and sponsor the upcoming season due to the positive impact the championship generates to both individuals and the community. This sponsorship comes as a continuation of stc’s collaboration with the KFA, which was initiated in 2013. He expressed that through the highly experienced team at stc, the Company will ensure that the stc Premier League maintains its glorified reputation in the local sports scene, side by side with the KFA.