KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it will be live streaming the grand finale of the stc Masters tournament on masters.stc.com.kw, the stc Masters page on stc’s website. Viewers will get to witness the winning champions of the gaming competition organized in collaboration with Zawaya Gaming.

stc issued a statement welcoming all viewers interested in watching the live stream finale to tune in this upcoming Friday and Saturday, 15-16 October 2021, to watch 176 finalists battle it out for the winning titles. The gaming competition consists of four games (FIFA, Call of Duty, PUBG, Fortnite), where finalists got a chance to qualify for the grand finale through weekly tournaments held over the past four months.

Chief Consumer Officer (CCO) of stc, Engineer Amer Atoui, said, “The number of gamers participating in the first season of stc Masters is a testament to the level of demand for such gaming competitions in Kuwait. We are proud to host the upcoming grand finale on October 15 and 16, where we will crown the first champions of stc Masters. Having said that, we welcome all gamers and those interested in watching some of the top gamers in Kuwait battle it out for the ultimate cash prize.”

Atoui added, “The successful outcome of the first season of stc Masters reflects our vision of becoming the preferred eSports hub in Kuwait. Season 1 will only serve as a steppingstone in stc’s journey into the online gaming industry. We find it essential to enhance the lifestyles of our customers and will continue to introduce new concepts that aim to transform the local market across various industries.”

stc Masters provides gamers with a chance to compete for a large prize pool amounting to over USD 50,000 awarded to winners throughout the season. Players who qualified across four gaming titles held over 16 tournaments will be eligible to participate in the grand finale. Following the end of the first season, stc Masters will launch a longer and more extensive season that will maintain the same caliber and consistency of challenging local gamers to prove they are the best in Kuwait. More information on the upcoming seasons will be displayed on masters.stc.com.kw, the stc Masters page on stc’s website providing updates and news on the gaming competition.