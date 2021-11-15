KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the winners and successful conclusion of the first season of stc Masters, an eSports competition consisting of four games held over 16 tournaments and a final championship finale. stc Masters, hosted by stc, witnessed the participation of 1,381 gamers, of which 4 emerged victorious in the game titles held under the competition.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the Marketing team, led by Abdulaziz Daweesh, General Manager of Marketing at stc, launched the competition in collaboration with Zawaya. The aim of the initiative was to support pro eSport gamers in Kuwait through a competitive platform that allows them to showcase their skills. The first season of the competition witnessed a great turnout, which reflects the increasing demand for eSports competitions in the local market.

The stc Master’s grand finale was live streamed on 15 and 16 of October, where 176 finalists battled for the four winning titles. The announced winners of stc Masters season 1 included Yousef Nasser Murad – Call of Duty Warzone champion, Mohammad Youssef Al Fadhli – FIFA 21 champion, Faisal Saoud – Fortnite champion, and Javid Im Ali – PUBG Mobile champion. stc congratulated the winners on their exceptional gaming performance and presented them with their portion of the large $50,000 prize pool, which was distributed to winners throughout the season.

The first season of stc Masters started in June and ran till mid-October with various tournaments arranged throughout each month. The gaming competition falls in line with stc’s commitment to enable digital transformation in Kuwait across various fields and industries, while introducing new innovative concepts that enrich the lives of customers and the local community. Following the end of the first season, stc Masters will launch a longer and more extensive new season that will maintain the same caliber and consistency of challenging local gamers to prove they are the best in the country.

stc released a statement congratulating the first season winners and thanking the award-winning eSports event management company, Zawaya Gaming, on the successful collaboration of this initiative. The company expressed that this year’s gaming competition witnessed great participation from avid gamers in Kuwait, reflecting stc’s vision of elevating the local eSports scene in the rapidly growing industry. stc will continue to leverage its partnerships and resources to deliver an unrivaled experience to gamers, positioning stc Masters as the preferred eSports hub in Kuwait.

