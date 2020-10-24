stc launch ‘Because We Care’ breast cancer awareness campaign

Dr Yousef Al-Saleh

KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it had launched its breast cancer awareness campaign under the title ‘Because We Care’. The campaign coincides with the internationally recognized initiative to spread awareness on the disease during the month of October, where stc organized fitness activities, engaging events and awareness lectures for its employees.



In a statement released by stc, the Company revealed the internal and external activities that were organized to further build on the previously launched campaign, #Because_We_Care. The objective of the campaign, led by Hadeel Al-Abdullah from the Corporate Communications department at stc, is to raise awareness on breast cancer through engaging activities and informative messages placed on the Company’s social media platforms.



Since the beginning of October, stc provided valuable tips and medical advice on ways to reduce the risk of getting the disease, methods of early detection and other relevant information. The information was provided in cooperation with Dr Yousef Al-Saleh, General Surgery Consultant specializing in Obesity Surgery at Dar Al-Shifa Hospital. Additionally, as part of its internal campaign, stc arranged both mammogram and ultrasound screening tests for its employees.



Within the campaign’s framework and considering the precautionary measures, stc organized a fitness session for its female employees in cooperation with the women’s gym, ‘Flare’, under the title ‘Up for the challenge?’ The session included awareness lectures on health and fitness, physical training activities, as well as gifts that were distributed to participants.



Danah Al-Jasem

Danah Al-Jasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “In line with its vital role in the community and social responsibility agenda, the Company is keen on consistently launching its awareness campaigns to support the health sector. Having said that, stc will ensure the continuity of its rich and active CSR program even during unprecedented times.”



Jasem expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the active participation and level of engagement witnessed by the Company’s employees, who greatly benefited from the added knowledge gained during the awareness sessions and fitness activities.

Jasem added, “We also focused this year on spreading awareness amongst the members of our society, especially women, in partnership with Dar Al Shifa Hospital, through communicating valuable information about health issues on our social media platforms”.

Jasem concluded, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, stc launched a series of humanitarian activities aimed at supporting Kuwaiti residents.

The Company also focused on granting its customers with greater accessibility to its distinguished offerings and promotions by upgrading its digital platforms to permit a safe and convenient user experience, in line with the stc’s strategy to enable digital transformation.”



On this occasion, Jasem expressed her appreciation towards the Corporate Communications team and all those involved in organizing the event. She especially thanked the female gym, “Flare”, and Dar Al Shifa Hospital, for their outstanding contribution to the success of this initiative. Jasem also thanked stc employees for attending and actively participating in the various initiatives organized such special causes.