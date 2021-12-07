KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it will be joining this year’s ‘Battle of the East’ fitness festival as a main sponsor. The sponsorship comes as a continuation of the various local initiatives the Company has participated in throughout the year under its corporate social responsibility framework, which focuses on the key areas of health, education, entrepreneurship and the environment.

stc released a statement indicating that as part of its sponsorship role, led by Ahmad Al-Nowaibet, Manager of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, the company will be hosting a variety of activities and competitions at the event. The competitions will take place at the stc village located on the fitness festival’s grounds, which will be open to both guests and participants for a chance to win one of stc’s valuable prizes. Additionally, stc employees will be participating in the Saracen Race, a 5k obstacle race designed to test endurance and push the boundaries of competitors.

The GIG Battle Fitness Festival is an all-encompassing fitness festival held in Kuwait that was created in 2013 by Circuit+ Fitness. The initiative began with the objective of creating an annual competition that would unite the excitement of a healthy competitive environment with the thriving athletic communities in the Middle East to foster a unique adrenaline driven experience.

The fitness festival consists of several attractions including CrossFit, Powerlifting, and Calisthenics competitions, as well as a Saracen Race for adults and children. The festival will also feature an activity corner where guests can participate in numerous engaging fitness activities throughout the festival’s duration. Over the years, the annual festival has attracted over 2,500 athletes from all over the globe who are eager to participate in the different competitions for a chance to win one of the festival’s titles.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Danah Al-Jasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “Physical activity and body awareness are essential attributes in maintaining a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle. Our participation in this initiative not only coincides with our CSR agenda, but it also falls in line with stc’s internal culture encourages employees to adopt a healthier lifestyle to achieve higher productivity levels.

We believe that this a crucial factor that will aid in achieving a successful career by taking charge of your life and feeling good about the choices you make along the way. stc is a keen supporter of initiatives organized by SMEs, especially companies that add value to the local community and have the potential for future growth, which is why the Company decided to sponsor Battle of the East.”

Jasem added, “By participating in these events, we also aim to set an example for the younger generation as they challenge their mental and physical abilities. Working in teams and collaborating to overcome obstacles and achieve the ultimate goal shares similar values to what stc employees experience in their day-to-day duties.

stc will continue to participate in similar initiatives that support the local athletic community in Kuwait, while expanding the range of initiatives held under its extensive CSR program. We strive to become a source of inspiration for the younger generation by encouraging them to adopt a healthier lifestyle that can pave the way for a brighter future ahead.”