KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the honoring of the top performing high school students who received the highest achievements in the Arts and Science curriculums.

On this occasion, CEO of stc, engineer Maziad Al-Harbi, shared some words of wisdom and encouragement to the young achievers. Throughout his speech, Harbi highlighted that the students being recognized for their academic excellence serve as role models to their peers, showcasing their abilities to take on challenging tasks and achieving successful results.

The path that these students have chosen to reach their goals reflect their focus on channeling their thoughts and behaviors towards achieving their objectives, a skill that will serve them well throughout their studying years and thereafter. Upon concluding his speech, Harbi expressed stc’s pride to participate in the very well deserved recognition of the top performing students, as well as wished them a bright and prosperous future ahead.

The event was attended by Faisal Al-Maqseed, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development at the Ministry of Education in the State of Kuwait, in addition to stc’s Corporate Communications team led by Danah Al-Jasem, with Ahmed Al-Nowaibet, Manager of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, who organized the initiative. Maqseed and stc’s team honored the top achieving students in the presence of their parents.

At stc’s headquarters, the students Hajar Mohammad Al-Hajri, Nour Yousef Al-Sineen, and Essa Al-Noom were recognized for the outstanding achievement in the Science curriculum. Whereas Maryam Mohammad Al-Daihani, Awatef Mohammad Al-Qallaf and Dalia Hammoud Al-Mutawa were honored for receiving the highest level of achievement in the Arts curriculum.

Commenting on the ceremony, Jasem said, “stc strives to give back to the community and fulfill its societal duty by organizing and implementing initiatives that empower the younger generation across various aspects. This approach is applied throughout the various initiatives carried out by stc to support such causes. We strongly believe in the importance of driving and encouraging the local youth, especially showcasing their achievements to the public, highlighting the hard work and dedication they have placed forth to spread a positive impact in the community.”

Jasem added, “On behalf of stc, I would like to once again congratulate all the top students for their outstanding performance and academic achievements, as well as their proud families who stood by them throughout their studies. Their relentless effort is a testament to their character, and I wish them the best of luck as they move on to their next academic journey.

Building on their current academic achievements, we hope that every student selects the major they wish to pursue and feel that would benefit our society the most. Considering their roles as the future leaders of our community and economy, we would like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors with more successful achievements to come in their future careers.”