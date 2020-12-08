Fahad Al Ali

KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced a strategic partnership with Tecnotree to deliver stc’s Enterprise Digitalization Program (EDP). The digital transformation project will provide stc’s enterprise customers with a seamless and personalized omnichannel experience.

In its statement, stc mentioned that the three-year partnership supports the Company’s vision to become a world-class digital leader in innovative telecom services and platforms across the region. The step forward will contribute to enhancing the customer experience through innovative solutions, facilitating business processes efficiently and expediting customer service responses across the various channels used by the Company.

The EDP aims to transform stc’s legacy BSS infrastructure with an open ecosystem composed of multi-speed digital architecture, enabling the company to rapidly deploy new capability models and integrate both partner and third-party digital channels into a single framework.

Tecnotree’s vast experience in driving digital transformation engagements globally will underpin the program. As stc’s partner on this journey, Tecnotree brings unique capabilities to the project via its Digital BSS Suite 5 products, including Tecnotree Surge, an award-winning Digital Accelerator Platform that publishes TM Forum certified APIs. The two companies will use these tools together to help stc transition to a digital service provider of the future, enabling it to compete in the new digital telecom paradigm.

On this occasion, engineer Fahad Abdulrahman Al Ali, Chief Technology Officer at stc, expressed his happiness in forming the strategic partnership, which serves as an additional step taken by the Company to widen its offerings, range of innovative digital solutions, and build the infrastructure of its 5G network.

He added, “Upgrading our digital services will provide our customers with enhanced connectivity solutions, thereby accelerating the deployment of smart applications and promoting digital transformation. This initiative builds on stc’s commitment to continuously offer its enterprise customers with less restricted solutions that accelerate digital transformation with an aim to increase productivity and operational efficiency.”

Upon completion, the multi-phased transformation project will upgrade stc’s current systems to state-of-the-art IT architecture and processes that will allow delivery of seamless and personalized omnichannel customer experiences via leveraging intelligent insights. This will enable stc to become a full digital ICT player and system integrator, whilst also expanding its services & solutions beyond mobility.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Tecnotree CEO, Padma Ravichander, said, “The Telecom industry today stands at the cusp of digital transformation where digitalization has become a core necessity to compete and survive. We are delighted that our Digital BSS Suite 5 has been selected by stc, as they embark on a digital transformation journey to become a digital leader.

We are confident that our vast experience in driving digital transformation and superior deployment capabilities for telecom service providers globally will augment stc’s capabilities allowing them to emerge as leaders in the digitally connected ecosystem. Through this partnership, we will deliver visible results that will set new industry standards and benchmarks.”