stc distributes free SIM cards to travellers arriving in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, distributed 25,000 allo prepaid lines for free to travellers arriving back to Kuwait. stc, in cooperation with Kuwait Airways and the Ministry of Health, greeted returning citizens with a welcome home present allowing them to connect with their loved ones during the isolation period.

The prepaid allo lines distributed will be offering citizens a bundle of 500GB of 4G internet and 1000 local minutes for free with a validity of 30 days upon activation. Users can simply activate the allo prepaid lines by placing the SIM card into their mobile devices, following the instructions on the SIM pack, and immediately connect with their loved ones.

This initiative falls under stc’s previously launched “Stay Safe” campaign which aims to support the government’s battle against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as part of stc’s social responsibility framework. stc has launched a series of initiatives and services within this campaign tackling issues that customers and residents are currently facing given the current circumstances in Kuwait.

To better serve its customers, stc upgraded its digital channels to offer the Company’s array of products and services to new and existing customers from the comfort of their homes. stc’s online platforms also allow customers to seamlessly execute transactions related to their accounts online and hassle free. With the upgrade came a series of online exclusive offers to enrich the customers’ experience at home, whether it be online gaming, working remotely from home or enjoying free services to fulfill their entertainment needs.

Commenting on the initiative, CEO of stc, engineer Maziad Al-Harbi, said, “As we globally face the COVID-19 pandemic, stc takes pride in utilizing its resources to contribute towards, and support the activities carried out by the various governmental entities in Kuwait to ensure the health and safety of both citizens and residents alike. We believe that it is stc’s social and national responsibility to assist the people of Kuwait in battling this pandemic, while giving back to our society.”

He added, “Within the past month, stc has shifted its operations to adhere to the conditions that were in effect due to COVID-19. Throughout the period, we launched multiple awareness campaigns and enriched our digital channels with products and services to serve all new & existing stc customers, while delivering all purchases to door to reinforce staying safe at home.”

Alharbi concluded by saying, “We are proud of the supportive and diligent action taken by the local authorities and Kuwaiti government in safely bringing back the Kuwaitis abroad. In our role, stc will continue to maintain strong cooperation and collaborative relationships with the Kuwait government to overcome the current crisis.”

It is worth mentioning that stc launched its “Stay Safe” campaign with an aim to raise awareness and educate the public on the COVID-19 pandemic through instant news updates, important announcements and precautionary measures to consider. The Company was also amongst the first companies to stand by its customers who were placed in quarantine through its “Far Yet Close” campaign offering free unlimited voice calls to those staying at Al-Khiran Resort and Joan Resort at Julai’a.

Within the campaign, stc facilitated free communication channels connecting its customers to the Ministry of Health hotlines to report any incidents or request any further assistance. As well, stc in collaboration with CITRA, launched a one month offer where all stc customers can enjoy free unlimited local calls to all mobile networks, as well as free 5GB internet daily.

In the early stages of the outbreak, stc visited Kuwait International Airport to distribute information leaflets, face masks, and sanitizers to airport staff as well as departing and returning passengers. The medical items distributed to all individuals were provided by AAW Pharmaceuticals in cooperation with stc.