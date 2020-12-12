KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it has concluded its annual campaign to raise awareness on men’s health issues. The campaign focused on different methods men can adopt into their lifestyles to maintain their health and fitness levels, held under the title ‘Move for Movember’ during the month of November.

Upon concluding its prostate cancer awareness campaign in line with the internationally recognized awareness month, stc recognized employees who won the weekly challenges set within the program’s framework, receiving prizes for their dedication and active participation. The Company also acknowledged the individuals who participated and excelled in the annual sponsored stc competition held at Flare Fitness Gym.

During the month of November, stc organized a series of initiatives to support the cause under the #Because_We_Care umbrella, led by Yousef Al-Maqroun, from stc’s Corporate Communications team. The campaign focused on informing the public through tips and valuable information on ways to stay healthy and fit. To achieve the set objective, the Company launched a full-fledged campaign on its digital platforms in support of the cause while shedding light on the battle against this disease.

Additionally, stc launched an internal competition under the ‘Move for Movember’ initiative. The competition drew employees to register their daily and weekly step counts through a fitness application or device and send their data to the dedicated team within the Corporate Communications department at stc responsible for this staff initiative.

stc highly values its employees, and in line with the ‘Move for Movember’ initiative, the Company produced a video that comes close to the heart of the stc family dedicated to an employee who survived prostate cancer. The video captures the employee’s journey as he battled the harmful disease and heroically became cancer-free.

Raising awareness on widespread causes and health related issues comes as a key pillar in stc’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda. stc’s contribution and dedication in spreading awareness on health-related issues over the years has been a continuous and ongoing commitment that the Company stands by to support the community.

stc continues to build on its CSR framework, focusing on causes that affect societies both worldwide and locally. The company launched this campaign with the goal of not only spreading awareness to the public regarding this harmful disease, but also to engage its employees in entertaining activities that promote adopting a healthier lifestyle.

stc concluded: “We will continue to contribute, organize and participate in activities that will offer customers, employees and our society actionable guidance and valuable information that we believe will create a positive impact for our community. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, yet it is also one of the most treatable if detected at an early stage.”