KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, concluded its month-long campaign ‘Ezhalha’ in celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation Days. The campaign included several initiatives launched by stc under the Ezhalha umbrella, such as an exclusive broadcast program on Marina FM, a creative TVC, nationwide advertising, a special program with the Kuwait Association for Learning Differences (KALD), as well as an internal campaign for employees.

Building on the campaign launch statement issued by the Company on its Ezhalha campaign, stc indicated that it designed a highly engaging and exclusive program in collaboration with Marina FM broadcasted on the 25th and 26th of February. Also titled ‘Ezhalha’, the program was led by renowned radio host and social media influencer, Abdulmotaleb Nathar, who is also known as “6aloob”, and Ahmad Al-Nowaibet, stc representative from the Corporate Communications department.

The broadcast commended with a call from stc CEO, engineer Maziad Bin Nasser Alharbi, who congratulated HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as the people of Kuwait on the special occasion.

During the broadcast, radio host 6aloob, accompanied by stc representative, Ahmed Al-Nowaibet, spoke about the meaning behind the song in stc’s TVC, and hosted several heroes from the production. Aseel Al-Shaheen, International Tennis Federation certified umpire in the GCC, and Kuwait National Hockey player, Mohammad Al-Maraghi, were two heroes included in the production and are also stc employees, spoke about their experience during the making of the production, while expressing their joy and pride to the people of Kuwait during this occasion. Equestrienne Sherifa Al-Awadhi also made a guest appearance in commemorating the national celebration during these special days.

In line with its nationwide celebratory activities, the radio broadcast included several engaging and prize-winning competitions with listeners. 6aloob and Nowaibet welcomed callers as they participated in interesting segments to win one of the many prizes distributed by stc during the program. The segments witnessed a large number of callers who were excited to participate in the competitions for a chance to win a valuable smartphone device or accessory from stc. The Company also took this opportunity to elaborate on the special promotions released during the month of February, inviting representatives from stc’s B2B and B2C departments, Faysal Bachir and Mohammad Bash, to participate in the live broadcast.

Aside from the special broadcast, stc extended its initiative with KALD, building on the strategic partnership carried out between the two entities. Organized in early February, stc invited students to express their inner artistic talents within the national celebration theme. Hadeel Al-Abdullah, stc representative from Corporate Communications and KALD representatives, Nouriya Al-Ameeri and Farah Al-Shebly, greeted students and guided them through the session as they expressed their national pride through art. stc concluded the art session by distributing gifts to the students as a token of appreciation.

stc emphasized that while implementing any of its initiatives, the Company ensures that all safety measures and social distancing protocols are considered and applied across its headquarters, branches, and at any external initiatives it participates in to mitigate the risk associated with the current pandemic.

Upon concluding its Ezhalha campaign, stc once again extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Kuwaiti people and shared in celebration the Nation’s joy in commemorating this special occasion. The Company expressed that its roots in the country only deepen with time, holding these special moments closer to the heart of the stc family. stc is proud to showcase its love, devotion, and patriotism towards the people of Kuwait and will continue to participate in such initiatives that bring the community closer together.