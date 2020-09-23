KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, celebrated the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a video dedicated to the country’s people on this joyous occasion.

With its Saudi roots extending from Saudi Arabia, stc dedicated a video production titled “We are one, our nations are one” to the Saudi population in celebration of their 90th National Day. The production emphasized on the unified and unbreakable bond that is shared between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait throughout history. With time, the two nations have only come closer together, celebrating special occasions as one united nation.

As a subsidiary of stc Group, stc Kuwait extended its sincerely heartfelt tribute to the Saudi Nationals, expressing its pride and appreciation on this memorable day. The top management team and employees at stc participated in the celebration, while wishing their neighbors a happy national day. As part of its celebration, stc has offered a 50 percent discount on all international calls to Saudi Arabia on the 23rd of September.

Commenting on the occasion, Danah Al-Jasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “On behalf of stc, we would like to extend our appreciation and excitement in celebrating with the Saudi population this emotional day that comes close to the heart of the stc family and the people of Kuwait. As a gesture of the ties and values shared between the two nations, we dedicate this video production as an expression of the solid bond embodied with feelings of national pride and spirit.”