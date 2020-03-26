Nawara Fattahova

People of Kuwait are living a new lifestyle with the curfew. It’s hard for most people, but we had to adapt to it, hoping it won’t last long. The situation in general changed in Kuwait since the first week of this month, after the government suspended schools and closed the public sector, then later shuttered mosques and malls, stopped public transportation and closed beaches and parks. At that time, people were still able to get out of the house in the evening without gathering.

But now the streets are empty, as almost everything is closed except essential activities. The panicking and frenzied overbuying of foodstuff occurred on the day when authorities announced suspending work in the public sector.The next day co-ops and supermarkets were back to normal, andpeople could buy stuff at any time, as co-ops started working 24/7. But after the announcement of the partial curfew,the panic returned. It’s much worse now, as it wasn’t limited to one day – it’s going on every day due to the shorterworking hours.

Also, the curfew psychically affected people, and streets are visibly much more crowded during the daytime. Most co-ops and supermarkets witness queues due to the limit on people allowed to be inside at the same time (no more than 50 people). The same applies to banks, as there is only one branch of each bank operating in each governorate, with a limit of five persons at a time.

The first day after announcing the curfew, Shuwaikh was crazy. Airport Road between Shuwaikh and Khaldiya was crowded the same as during Ramadan. For some reason, everyone rushed to this area, and left at around 3:00pm. New measures are now in practice. Entering the co-ops is only possible after checking the temperature of the customer and scanning their civil ID card. Most co-ops close at 3:30 pm, although the government has allowed them to operate till 4:00pm. Some supermarkets are even closing at 3:00pm.

As all people are staying at home, the load on the Internet is very high, and many users have complained of slow Internet, especially in crowded areas. After the three telecommunication companies announced free 5 GB Internet daily and unlimited calls for a month, everybody is using the Internet and social media is flooded with videos and jokes. Many have remarked on a new happeningthat’s uncommon in Kuwaiti society – men cooking. Videos and jokes spread about this new activity of men “imprisoned” in their houses.

We all pray to God to end this hard period and that life gets back to normal soon. We should also not forget to appreciate that we are forced to stay at home and not elsewhere, remembering all refugees who have no home at all.