KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Justice Dr Fahad Mohammad Al-Afasi said Tuesday the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs was working with other competent state bodies to make it easy and safe for worshippers to perform Eid Al-Adha prayers on Friday morning.

The interagency coordination has crucial importance this year amid the precautions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr Afasi, who is also Minister Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, said in a press release. The statement followed a coordinative meeting held by the mosques’ sector in the Ministry of Awqaf to review the preparations for the prayers at mosques and in outdoor areas countrywide.

Dr Afasi noted that the mosques’ sector plays an important role in raising the public awareness about the correct values and concepts of Islam as well as the health safety. On July 13, the ministry decided to lift the four-month ban on Friday congregational prayers as from July 17. – KUNA