KUWAIT: After a break of about twenty months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a noticeable decrease of infections in Kuwait, sports fans returned to stadiums at the start of the 2021-22 season to support their football teams.

The return was on a decision issued by Kuwait’s Cabinet, in coordination with the health authorities. Matches were limited to only the presence of teams; however, fans and the press are currently allowed to attend again, provided that they follow health guidelines. – KUNA