His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and members of the parliament's office.

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and members of the parliament’s office met yesterday with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. In a statement, Ghanem said they listened to many important recommendations and directives from His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, which would indeed benefit Kuwait and its people. Ghanem added that he will convey all these important recommendations to the members of the National Assembly.

During his meeting with the lawmakers, His Highness the Amir affirmed necessity of constructive cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, boosting parliamentary action for serving the homeland and the nationals and backing up development. In his instructions to the parliament members, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also underscored necessity of adhering to the National Constitution and enforcing the laws.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince called for constructive cooperation with the government to contribute to national economic development. He also called for further promotion of democratic practices, addressing challenges, respecting of constitution and application of the law.

Speaker Ghanem led a delegation at the meetings featuring members of the assembly bureau for the 16th legislative term. It included Deputy Speaker Ahmad Al-Shuhoumi, the assembly secretary Farz Al-Daihani, parliament’s supervisor Usama Al-Shaheen, head of the legislative and legal affairs commission Khaled Al-Enezi, chairperson of the financial and economic affairs committee Ahmad Al-Hamad, chair of the priorities commission Dr Hesham Al-Saleh and the assembly Secretary General Allam Al-Kandari.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince at Bayan Palace. In the meantime, His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince have separately received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Chairperson of the Audit Bureau Faisal Al-Shaya, who presented to them the bureau’s annual report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Croatian President Zoran Milanovic expressing heartfelt condolences over the victims of an earthquake that struck Petrinja Area. His Highness the Amir wished the injured would recovery rapidly, and that officials would overcome impacts of this natural disaster. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to President Milanovic. – KUNA