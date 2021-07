KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem received in his office yesterday a delegation from the World Bank headed by its Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj.

According to a statement by Al-Dostoor news network, the delegation included the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, Dr Mirza Hassan, and the bank’s resident representative in Kuwait, Ghassan Al-Khouja. – KUNA