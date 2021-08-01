KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday met the visiting United Nations General Assembly President of the 75th session Volkan Bozkir. According to Dustour news network, the meeting discussed bilateral ties between Kuwait and UN. Bozkir, during the meeting, praised Kuwait’s strong support to UN activities, especially humanitarian and relief.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Shahoumi, MPs Ahmad Al-Hamad, Salman Al-Hulaila, Nasser Al-Dosari, and Kuwait’s permanent representative to the UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi. – KUNA