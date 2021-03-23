KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday hailed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political agreement that includes a ceasefire under the UN supervision. In a press release, Ghanem called on the Yemeni parties to use this opportunity and put an end to the war in Yemen. Ghanem hoped that this initiative would help to end the Yemeni people’s suffering.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry had welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative on Monday, and called on the Yemeni parties to fully adhere to the initiative to reach the desired political solution according to the three agreed terms of reference. The ministry also urged the international society to support this initiative and launch a political process that ends the ongoing conflict in Yemen in a way that preserves its security and stability. – KUNA