KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem received in his office yesterday the visiting First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi. During the meeting, both sides discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to advance cooperation, especially on the parliamentary side, Al-Dostour news network said in a statement.

The meeting touched on the importance of continuing to coordinate between the Kuwaiti and Emirati parliaments in the international parliamentary forums. The meeting was attended by a number of Kuwaiti MPs, and the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr Matar Al-Neyadi, and the Secretary General of the National Assembly, Adel Al-Loughani.

After the meeting, the Speaker of the National Assembly held a lunch banquet in honor of the visiting guest and his accompanying delegation, which was attended by a number of MPs. Neyadi and his accompanying delegation arrived in the country on Tuesday, for a three-day official visit. – KUNA