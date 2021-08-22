KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem received yesterday Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi on the occasion of his official visit to the country. During the meeting, both sides reviewed brotherly relations and means to enhance them on all levels, in addition to recent regional and international developments, said Al-Dustour News Network in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Head of Mission of Honor to the distinguished guest, Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, in addition to the Iraqi delegation that included the ministers of Foreign, Finance, Interior, Planning, Oil, Trade, Transport, and Agriculture, as well as Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi, and a host of high ranking state officials. – KUNA