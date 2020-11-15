By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: President of Kuwait and Arab Tennis Federations Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah invited the Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait, Miguel Moro Aguilor to visit Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah international Tennis Complex. The Ambassador was keen to visit the facility after learning that it includes one of the most important Spanish Tennis Academies – Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait (RNAK). Ambassador Miguel Moro Aguilar toured the complex – accompanied by (RNAK) General Manager Martijn Belgraver and the academy’s administrators.

The Spanish Ambassador described the complex as an artwork of architecture of the highest standards, and commended the efforts of the investor in the project – Tamdeen Group. He said the complex is one of the best in the world and hoped that it will enhance the sport of tennis in Kuwait and the region.

The Spanish Ambassador thanked Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his invitation. The Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex includes; one indoor center court with 5,000 seats; one outdoor center court with 1,500 seats, eight outdoor courts, 8 indoor courts, Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, head quarters and offices of Kuwait Tennis Federation, Arab Tennis Federation in addition to the Mall 360.