The Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre (ASCC) is the largest museum complex in the world. It comprises of six museums related to natural history, science and technology, Arab and Islamic science and space. The center is home to some 22 world-class galleries, with over 3,000 exhibits.

This week, our journey of exploration heads beyond our planet. The Space museum gives visitors an opportunity to explore the wonders of the wider universe. Visitors can observe galaxies and the vast cosmos and get a glimpse of some of the most important discoveries in the history of space exploration, while a model of the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva explains some of the key discoveries in particle physics.

Models of rovers, aircraft, satellites and rockets are on display, along with plenty of interactive exhibits. Visitors can also tour a replica of the International Space Station and witness how astronauts and cosmonauts live in this out-of-this world marvel of engineering and ingenuity. Educational films on astronomy and the night sky can be viewed at the planetarium, a domed theatre that can seat over a 100 people.