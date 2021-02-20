KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday that Kuwaiti patients and students, unaccompanied under-18-year-old travelers, diplomats and medical staff arriving from coronavirus high-risk countries are exempt from hotel quarantine, provided that they quarantine at home for the entire 14-day period.

As of Sunday, Feb 21, arrivals from these countries via direct flights will have to quarantine at a local hotel for 14 days at their own expense, the DGCA said in a press statement. Those arriving from other countries will have to quarantine at a local hotel for only seven days at their own expense and isolate themselves for another seven days at their homes. The DGCA added that all travelers have to register on its Kuwait Mosafer platform. Those who do not register will not be allowed to board the plane, it warned.

Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah on Thursday called on travelers to abide by all health and regulatory instructions related to the fight against the coronavirus. The minister also asked all travelers to and from Kuwait to register on the Kuwait Mosafer application for all health and safety instructions and guidelines, according to a statement by ministry’s department of security media and public relations.

Sheikh Thamer said all travelers have to make prior reservations for hotel quarantine and pay for two PCR tests in Kuwait. The minister called on both nationals and residents to be committed to the instructions set by the health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19. Travelers will be allowed to travel only after registering on the Kuwait Mosafer app and complete hotel reservation measures, he stressed. – KUNA